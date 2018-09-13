Repairs on Beglis Parkway expected to begin mid-October

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Traffic has been a nightmare for those driving through Sulphur after an accident damaged part of the Beglis Parkway overpass in February.
“An over-sized load traveling eastbound on I-10 hit the overpass on the southbound side,” Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development official Tammy York said.
Since then, only a single lane has been open on the southbound side of the overpass.
"That was implemented so we can maintain service,” York said. “We are grateful that impact was not that great so that we would have to close the overpass."
This month DOTD received the 920,000 dollars needed for repairs. Construction is expected to be completed in two phases between mid-October and mid-November. Phase one will consist of multiple days of night-time closures.
"LA 27 will experience full closures, there will be no traffic southbound or northbound,” York said. “Folks traveling I-10 eastbound are still going to have service but the bridge will be closed."
During phase two, there will be multiple days of night-time and daytime closures.
"So LA 27 will stay at the current configuration where we have northbound complete full service, no restrictions,” York said. “And southbound down to that one outside lane being closed."
At that time, I-10 eastbound will shut off a single lane as needed. While lane closures can be confusing, Sulphur resident Randy Hebert is asking the public to stay alert at all times.
“The public work with everybody and get in the lane they need to be in to cross the interstate and not try to skirt around everybody thinking their priority is bigger or better than anyone else’s," Hebert said.
DOTD is hoping to only have full closures for about a week during the 30 day repair. "Of course once that comes down, things will be a lot simpler for the whole community,” Hebert said. “It’s gonna be a welcomed repair."
DOTD does not know if the overpass will be finished by the Thanksgiving holiday but they assure the public construction will not take place during that time.
