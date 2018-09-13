Park cleanup day set for this Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is known for having great wildlife and beautiful parks, but only if we keep it that way.
One of the main threats to our parks, and the life that calls them home, is the amount of litter that can trash them.
On Saturday, September 15 volunteers will be sweeping Sam Houston Jones State Park picking up litter from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This is in conjunction with Beach Sweep 2018 and SWLA Waterways and everyone is invited to attend this annual cleanup.
Participants will meet on the platform overlooking the pond, and then disperse onto the park trails and water edges.
If you can’t make it to the park, you can meet at the west side of the old Harrah’s parking garage around 7 a.m. where crews will meet before dispersing to other parks and beaches.
You are asked to bring gloves, trash bags, boots, bug repellent, nets to get trash from ponds, and water to drink.
