Packed school bus raises concerns in Calcasieu Parish

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - When mom Daphnie LeJeune saw the photo her daughter took of her packed school bus, she couldn’t believe it.
“Oh my God, like, this is really happening. She’s not just over exaggerating you know, like some typical teen. She’s really, honestly, concerned," LeJeune said.
Her daughter, 15-year-old Abby Ward, takes the bus every day. Last week she took a photo on her ride home from school because she was concerned for her and her classmates' safety. After seeing a recent school bus accident, she felt she needed to speak out online.
“I’d hate to know I could’ve stopped something tragically from happening because of a few words,” Abby said.
Abby said she knows it isn’t the bus driver’s fault, she just wanted to bring awareness to something she said has been happening since the beginning of the school year.
“I felt claustrophobic, kind of, on the bus with how many people there were. I didn’t think it was right for a kid to be sitting in the aisle because I really feel like it’s a safety hazard,” Abby said.
She said she hoped that by posting it, she could incite change in her daily bus rides.
The Calcasieu School Board said this shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
“That bus driver knows and has been instructed, that those students are not to be standing or kneeling in the aisle. They are to be seated. If they don’t have enough room in the bus, they are to wait at the school site with administration for another bus to transport them,” Shannon LaFargue, chief operations officer at the school board, said.
LaFargue said the packed bus could have something to do with the need for school bus drivers.
“The way I look at it, we’re always in a shortage even when we’re fully staffed like at the beginning of the year. You have a bus accident, and the bus driver now can’t drive that bus. Well if you don’t have a substitute driver for that route, then yeah, we’re in a shortage,” LaFargue said.
He said the more substitute bus drivers the school board has, the better.
