Nine indicted in Calcasieu, Beauregard drug investigation ‘Cuban Ice’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Federal and local officials announced nine indictments in connection with an alleged cocaine and methamphetamine distribution ring operating in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes.
Five Southwest Louisiana residents were indicted, as were four Cuban nationals who were in the United States illegally, according to information from the office of David Joseph, United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.
The group distributed cocaine and methamphetamine from June 2017 through July 2018, according to information provided by Joseph.
Joseph said in a news conference Tuesday that $60,000 was seized as were “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trucks, motorcycles, ATVs and boats that were purchased with the drug proceeds.”
Joseph said the proceeds seized will be used in future drug investigations.
Indicted were:
- Antonio Montero, 55, of Cuba.
- Julio Elizagarate, 67, of Cuba.
- Michael Miers, 56, of DeRidder.
- Zet Elizagarate, 56, of Lake Charles.
- Feliz Perez, 55, of Cuba.
- Juan Gonzalez, 66, of Cuba.
- Gary S. Byrd, 46, of Sulphur.
- Lionel Peschier, 48, of Sulphur.
- Angie Perez, 47, of Sulphur.
Two of the defendants, Julio and Zet Elezagarate, are married. Feliz Perez and Angie Perez are not related.
