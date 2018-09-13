Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office moves to new building

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is moving to a new location, according to Sheriff Ivy Woods.
The sheriff’s office has been housed in the courthouse for over five decades. The new location is located at 1530 La. Hwy. 90 west, near the new Parish jail. It was once known as the West Behavioral Hospital.
The additional property includes two structures: a smaller building at the front of the property previously used for outpatient services and the larger, main facility previously used to house patients, located further into the property.
Taxes, civil, occupational licenses, bonds, tickets, investigations and administration will all be housed in the new location.
The new facilities will have areas for meeting and training purposes as well as more room for employees to work, says Woods.
Although some employees will remain at their current locations, the new main office building will increase the agency’s operating space by over 11,400 square feet.
Woods also explained the new facility will provide more effective and efficient service to the public.
JDPSO is asking for the public’s patience at this time as they complete the moving process. The move will not impact contact information or service to the public at this time.
