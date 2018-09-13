Hurricane Florence slows down, outer bands lash coast; catastrophic flooding expected

(RNN) - Hurricane Florence weakened a bit and tapped on the brakes as it approached the North Carolina coast Thursday evening.
While the storm is still expected to produce catastrophic flooding throughout the Carolinas, it's going to take its time coming ashore. Florence is only moving forward at 5 mph.
"On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later tonight, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Friday," the National Hurricane Center said. "A slow motion across portions of eastern and central South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night."
The outer bands of the storm were already reaching the coast Thursday, bringing tropical-force winds and rain. Some roads were already impassable in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
The impact of Florence will be widespread, with destructive winds, life-threatening storm surge, dangerous surf, torrential rainfall, flooding and the potential for tornadoes. The storm is still about 300 miles wide.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged people to take the storm seriously.
“There is going to be a lot of rain. We are on the bad side of this storm. Our meteorologists are saying that the rainfall amounts will be devastating in certain areas,” he said.
The NHC notes that amount of rainfall would “produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.”
The rest of South and North Carolina as well as southwest Virginia may see up to 24 inches of rain.
People in areas vulnerable to the dangerous hurricane, particularly those in coastal regions, have fled ahead of the storm.
About 800 flights in the region have been canceled ahead of the storm, CNN reported.
Hurricane Florence’s path could affect the homes of more than 5 million people, and more than 1 million of them have been ordered to evacuate.
In the 5 p.m. ET advisory, Florence was 100 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, NC, packing maximum-sustained winds of 100 mph and moving to the northwest at 5 mph.
A subtropical ridge will keep the storm moving northwestward, the NHC forecasters said.
The storm is not expected to change much in strength before making landfall.
States up and down the East Coast have a great potential for severe weather.
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland have declared states of emergency. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on the federal level Tuesday for the Carolinas and Virginia.
More than 10 million people live in areas under warnings or watches for hurricane- or tropical storm- force winds, CNN reports.
Hurricane-force winds now extend up to 80 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 195 miles from the center of the storm.
A hurricane warning is in effect for South Santee River, SC, north to Duck, NC, and the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.
A hurricane watch is in effect for Edisto Beach, SC, to South Santee River, SC.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Duck, NC, to Cape Charles Light, VA, and for Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.
In addition, the threat of storm surges looms for areas in the path of the storm, meaning life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland is possible in the next 36 hours.
Areas along the coast from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, NC, including the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo and Bay rivers may experience storm surges from 9 to 13 feet.
Other areas facing a surge include:
- Cape Fear, NC, to Cape Lookout NC, 7 to 11 feet
- Cape Lookout, NC, to Ocracoke Inlet, NC, 6 to 9 feet
- South Santee River, SC, to Cape Fear, NC, 4 to 6 feet
- Ocracoke Inlet, NC, to Salvo, NC, 4 to 6 feet
- Salvo, NC, to North Carolina/Virginia Border, 2 to 4 feet
- Edisto Beach, SC, to South Santee River, SC, 2 to 4 feet
The full impact of storm surge on the coast will depend on whether the storm’s arrival coincides with high tide. However, the surge is expected to be accompanied by large and destructive waves, regardless of when the storm arrives.
By early Saturday morning, Florence is expected to have weakened to a tropical storm, and by early Sunday, it will be a tropical depression.
The East Coast isn't the only area facing the brunt of a storm. Tropical Storm Olivia made a double landfall in Hawaii Wednesday morning, first in west Maui then Lanai, KHNL reports.
Torrential rains brought about significant flooding in some areas, with the rains expected to continue over Oahu through Thursday.
Olivia is the first tropical cyclone to make landfall on Maui in modern history, National Weather Service forecasters said.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, Tropical Storm Isaac will strike the islands of the Lesser Antilles, which are expected to experience tropical storm conditions and rainfall amounts of up to 6 inches. Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands face possible isolated amounts of 3 inches.
Hurricane Helene is moving north, where it's expected to become a tropical storm Thursday. It is expected to turn away from the U.S.
Subtropical Storm Joyce, which formed in the North Atlantic Tuesday, is also not expected to hit the U.S. It is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next day or so while drifting to the southwest.
Another disturbance is swirling around in the Gulf of Mexico. That system could develop into a tropical depression by Friday. The NHC is encouraging officials in northeastern Mexico, Texas and Louisiana to monitor its progress.
