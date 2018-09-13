FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropics remain active with typical afternoon storms continuing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -We had a little bit of sunshine as we started today. Those clouds are building back up, especially along the coast. Those clouds will bring a little bit of rain this afternoon, starting with Cameron parish, then moving further inland. I have the rain chances at only 40% today since the rain will be scattered.
This evening, the rain chances will go down a little bit. I do not expect any widespread showers after sunset. There may be a few places with some light drizzle, but no major rain. The temperatures will already be cooler due to the cloud cover and rain. So, it will only be humid, but not too warm this evening.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy. I think there will be only a few sprinkles at best as far as any rain. Overall, it should remain dry with no significant or heavy rain. It should be somewhat warm but very muggy. The temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s.
To end our week on Friday, there will still be more of those typical afternoon showers and storms. They will be scattered as usual. I don’t think everyone will see rain, but there will be a chance we all see a least one quick shower. So, I would have an umbrella ready just in case. Temperatures in the afternoon should stay in the 80s. However, I would not be surprised if some places saw 90 degrees.
In the Gulf of Mexico, there is an area with a 50% chance of developing. Even if this does develop, it will likely stay to the west and the south of Louisiana and should affect Mexico and south Texas more. We may see a little rain from this. It may actually be better if it does develop, because then the rain around the storm will be more confined and will keep us slightly drier. It is running out of time before making landfall. Either way, there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
Over the weekend, the rain chances will remain in place for Saturday, but will go down a little bit for Sunday. I have the rain chance down to 30% on Sunday, so this would be the better day to do anything outdoors.
In the Atlantic, Florence is no longer considered a major hurricane. It is down to a category two. Florence is heading to the east coast and should make landfall near the Carolinas. Florence is still expected to stall out a little bit along the coast bringing more rain and strong winds. Once Florence moves inland, it should quickly weaken.
There is also tropical storm Helene in the Atlantic. This poses no threat to the United States. Helene is expected to head north and will weaken momentarily. Tropical storm Joyce also formed in the north Atlantic but poses no threat to the United States. Helene and Joyce are the least of our worries in the tropics.
Tropical storm Isaac is in the Caribbean. Isaac is weak, but still holding together. We will need to keep our eyes on Isaac since it could turn to the north and may enter the Gulf of Mexico. Some models show Isaac will fizzle out. We will continue monitoring.
