FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropics remain active with typical afternoon storms continuing

In the Gulf of Mexico, there is an area with a 50% chance of developing. Even if this does develop, it will likely stay to the west and the south of Louisiana and should affect Mexico and south Texas more. We may see a little rain from this. It may actually be better if it does develop, because then the rain around the storm will be more confined and will keep us slightly drier. It is running out of time before making landfall. Either way, there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana.