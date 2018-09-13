FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms return; closely watching the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With our current pattern of afternoon storms still in play, the morning hours start off quiet as storms from yesterday could leave the risk of some patchy fog developing before sunrise. Temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 70s and clouds may give way to a peek or two of sunshine through the first half of the day. This will warm temperatures up into the 80s to near 90 degrees by early afternoon.
Another round of scattered storms will move through by later this afternoon, but the fact we’ll have several hours of no rain has led me to reduce overall rain chances to 40% for the day as a whole, with the highest threat arriving mid to late afternoon through sunset. Any storms that move through today will bring briefly heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds and like we saw with the storm yesterday over Moss Bluff, interesting cloud formations!
Into Friday, our Gulf low could better organize into a tropical depression as it moves into the South Texas, keeping the highest rain totals well to our south. The most we get out of the rather weak and unorganized tropical entity will be a few passing showers possible tomorrow and the lack of real organization or size has also led me to reduce our rain chances Friday back to 40%. I don’t expect many, if any, issues for high school football games Friday evening other than a quick passing shower through game time.
The forecast for the weekend should gradually improve even more as the low heads westward in to Texas. A couple of afternoon storms can’t be ruled out but rain chances are Saturday and Sunday are certainly much lower at 30%. The first McNeese football game should be good to go, but you may want to pack away a poncho just to pull out in case of a quick passing shower during game time.
Hurricane Florence weakened to a category two storm overnight but widespread impacts from heavy rain and flooding remain in place for the entire Carolinas through early next week due to the storm slowing down to a crawl and stalling upon landfall either very late tonight or early Friday morning. The storm will remain to our east and cause no impacts to Southwest Louisiana.
Tropical Storm Isaac continues to weaken over the Lesser Antilles today and will drift westward through the Caribbean Sea over the weekend. Indications of further weakening to a tropical depression or even open wave but models do pull the remnants in to the Gulf next week. The GFS model shows a cold front moving through late next week that would pick the storm back up to the northeast away from our area, but this is something we’ll certainly be monitoring for any consistency developing in the long range models over the days ahead.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
