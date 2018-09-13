FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms return; closely watching the tropics

Tropical Storm Isaac continues to weaken over the Lesser Antilles today and will drift westward through the Caribbean Sea over the weekend. Indications of further weakening to a tropical depression or even open wave but models do pull the remnants in to the Gulf next week. The GFS model shows a cold front moving through late next week that would pick the storm back up to the northeast away from our area, but this is something we’ll certainly be monitoring for any consistency developing in the long range models over the days ahead.