Drought Monitor Update

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Drought conditions have remained the same since last week’s update even though we have received even more rainfall since last week. Here’s how much rainfall we have gotten since last week:
- Lake Charles Regional Airport: 0.58 inches
- Southeast Texas Regional Airport: 1.30 inches
- Lafayette Regional Airport: 1.00 inch
- New Iberia Regional Airport: 1.41 inches
This has improved year to date deficits across the region, but hasn’t completely alleviated them.
- Lake Charles Regional Airport: -2.09 inches
- Southeast Texas Regional Airport: +18.46 inches
- Lafayette Regional Airport: -6.35 inches
- New Iberia Regional Airport: -5.54 inches
Even with the additional rainfall, we are still seeing a small area in Northeast Cameron parish and Southern Jeff Davis parish that are seeing abnormally dry conditions. Rain chances are forecast to decrease through the end of this week with the Weather Prediction Center only forecasting up to half an inch.
