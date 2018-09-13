Daycare worker accused of child abuse

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police department has confirmed that a complaint was filed on a child care worker from a local day care in DeRidder on Aug. 1, 2018.
The complaint detailed the alleged abuse and neglect of a three year old child by the worker in July 2018.
DeRidder Police, in conjunction with the Department of Children and Family Services, investigated the allegations and issued an arrest warrant for Kelsey B. Dease, 23.
DeRidder Police Chief John Gott says Dease turned herself into the DeRidder Police department on Aug. 20, 2018 and was booked into the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail for Cruelty to Juveniles with a $5,000 bond.
Dease has since posted bail.
