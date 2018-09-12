Parish offiicals: Mosquito outbreak in Calcasieu worst in three years

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish is in the midst of the worst mosquito outbreak it has seen in three years, according to Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control officials.
Mosquito Control Director Scott Willis said mosquito-fighting efforts have been hampered by rain and cloud cover because trucks can’t spray when it’s raining and mosquito control planes can’t fly when cloud cover is too low.
He asks residents to wear repellent especially during peak mosquito times – dawn, dusk and at night.
Information from Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Here are more tips to reduce risk of mosquito bites:
- Avoid hotspots, like marshes and swamps.
- Wear light colors.
- Use insect repellent.
- Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn.
- Wear skin-covering clothing.
- Remove standing water.
- Use an insect net.
- Keep air circulated.
