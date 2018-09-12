Remembering 9/11 in SWLA

“We had to learn a whole lot of new skills in order to be able to recognize, handle, and deal with these different types of events that could happen now min our world, I’d love to go and take that all back. I’m sure the police, the port authorities, the EMS would all love to do the same thing," said Murray. "But I can’t take back that we’ve become better, that we’ve become stronger than we were before. The fire and police departments around the nation are definitely not weaker.”