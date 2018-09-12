Local restaurant ditches plastic for paper straws

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp Owner, Susan Lalonde, recently decided to make the switch from plastic to paper straws.
“I saw a turtle with a straw up its nose. It really affected me,” Lalonde said.
This switch was all in an effort to reduce waste in the Lake area, and so far, her customers have been positive about the change.
“Everybody here has kind of not had a problem with it, they just transitioned very easily. It just hasn’t been a huge ordeal like most places it would be,” Lalonde said.
According to a U.S-based paper straw company, Aardvark, paper straws decompose in landfills between 30 to 60 days. Whereas their plastic counterpart doesn’t break down in landfills at all, and sometimes end up in our waterways.
“I think if we all do it, it wouldn’t be a fad anymore it would just be normal like we would do with a plastic straw. Why can’t it just be normal like that?” Lalonde asked.
She hopes her decision to ditch plastic straws will inspire other businesses to make the switch.
“I just hope that by us doing it, other restaurants will follow suit and understand that especially living in this beautiful area with so much water, that it can’t be good for our environment either. Not just the sea. So hopefully everybody will get involved,” Lalonde said.
Lalonde said the paper straws are more expensive, but the benefits it’ll have on the environment are worth the cost.
Lalonde said she’s already seen this trend in other states, and hopes it will soon spread across the country to become the new norm.
