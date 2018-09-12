LEGAL CORNER: Do I have to pay a ticket with a misspelling?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
QUESTION: I received a ticket and noticed the officer misspelled my name. Is there any chance I can get off on a technicality?
ANSWER: “The legend of the technicality” is very common – if you would like proof of this, take a day to observe traffic court and you will note that about 10-20% of people claim they have found a mistake on the ticket and therefore expect to be exonerated.
Consider the flaw in that theory - the prosecutor is alleging that you committed a violation on the date and in the area listed on the ticket. Your defense is either: (1) “I did not commit the violation,” or (2) “The ticket contains a mistake, and therefore I am innocent.”
There is no legal basis for latter position. First of all, the problem with the “it doesn’t apply to me” is that the prosecutor is alleging that someone with your ID, who looks like you and was driving your vehicle, and signed your signature committed the violation. A mistake on the ticket does not change those facts.
Additionally, you signed the bottom of the ticket agreeing to come to court. If you claim the ticket now does not apply to you because of a misspelling, it probably will not fly as a legitimate defense.
Also, when a mistake is brought to the court’s attention, the prosecutor can simply move to amend the record to reflect the appropriate spelling.
Though it is rare, there are times when misinformation on a ticket is relevant – such as a violation of a time-sensitive law, such as a school zone. If the ticket lists a time outside of the time-zone, you may have a legitimate defense. Also, if the officer listed the wrong statute, you may be entitled to a continuance, as you may not have prepared your defense to fight that violation. But, for the most part, the “legend of the technicality” is a perpetual myth.
QUESTION: If a person dies and there are not enough funds for a funeral, what is the funeral home’s obligation? Are relatives liable?
ANSWER: A funeral home is not “obligated” to perform burial or cremation services unless it has entered into an agreement (contract) to do so. As basic contract law dictates, only the person or persons (some procedures, such as cremation, require all the heirs’ consent) who sign the agreement are bound by it. So, no, funeral homes cannot pursue the next of kin for funeral expenses.
The funeral home can, however, put a lien on the deceased’s estate or property. Civil code article 3254 lists a ranking of “privileged creditors” and the first one on the list, ahead of the lawyers and the doctors, is “funeral charges”. If the deceased is truly impoverished, then in very limited circumstances, the Parish government may make arrangements for the cremation of paupers. (
See Louisiana Revised Stature 46:5671 which says in part that the parish governing authorities may, when called upon by the proper authorities to do so, pay the actual burial expenses, not to exceed the cost of the service, of all paupers carried on the parochial list of paupers and whose deaths have been caused by natural causes. The state or any municipality or parish may establish a maximum amount which it shall pay for individual burial expenses.
QUESTION: A trailer was put in a subdivision years ago, and I just got a copy of the deed for that subdivision. The deed states no trailers, shacks or tents on the property. This trailer has become very unsightly and run down, decreasing our property values. Is there anything we can do legally to have it removed?
ANSWER: Yes, the language in the deed which forbids trailers/tents/shacks is known as a “deed restriction,” and is valid and enforceable. So, basically it is your right to enforce this restriction.
This can be done by filing for an injunction in the appropriate jurisdiction. The only problem with this remedy is there may be no way to recover any of the funds that you spend on getting the injunction. So, it would be wise to see if the dilapidated trailer is in violation of any governmental code, and exhaust those remedies before filing an injunction on your own.
The first issue is whether you are in the city limits or not – if within, you can contact the Property Standard department to see if this is a violation. You can also view their website to see if the trailer is a violation, at “cityoflakecharles.com”. If it is a violation, you can find the permit section on the website, scroll to property standards and file a complaint. If outside the city limits, call the Code Enforcement office or visit their website, “cppj.net” and determine if it is a violation.
