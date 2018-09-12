Hit & run at intersection of McNeese and Sale lane

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - At around 11:15pm on Sunday, August 9, Lake Charles Police responded to a hit and run incident at the intersection of McNeese and Sale lane.
Lt. Kevin Kirkum says the vehicle in question is possibly a white nissan. He says the white car turned into oncoming traffic, resulting in a motorcyclist colliding with the car. The suspect in the white nissan then fled the scene leaving the motorcyclist behind. Kirkum says the suspected white car would have damage to the passenger door or passenger front fender.
We reached out to the victim for a statement but have yet to receive a response. We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.
