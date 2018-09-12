FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Normal scattered storms continue with more tropical activity

In the Caribbean there is an area with a 60% chance of developing and will move into the Gulf of Mexico. Even if this does develop, it will likely stay to the west and the south of Louisiana. If this does turn into a named storm, it will be Joyce but should make landfall near Texas/Mexico. We may see a little rain from this. It may actually be better if it does develop, because then the rain around the storm will be more confined and will keep us slightly drier.