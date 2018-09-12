FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Normal scattered storms continue with more tropical activity

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Today will be another wet day with the typical afternoon showers. They will be scattered, so I don’t think everyone will see rain. As per usual, there could be heavy downpours at times. I would keep an umbrella handy throughout the day, just in case. The good news, is that I have lowered the rain chance to 40% for the rest for the afternoon and evening.
This evening, the rain chances will go down a little bit. I do not expect any widespread showers after sunset. There may be a few places with some light drizzle, but no major rain. The temperatures will already be cooler due to the cloud cover and rain. So, it will only be humid, but not too warm this evening.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy. I think there will be only a few sprinkles at best as far as any rain. Overall, it should remain dry with no significant or heavy rain. It should be somewhat warm but very muggy. The temperatures will cool down to the mid 70s.
By Thursday, the stationary front that has been stalled over us will likely start to weaken. That means that the rain chances will go down slightly. I still have the rain chances down to 40% through the end of the week. The temperature will still be held in check on those days but will linger around the 90 degree mark.
In the Caribbean there is an area with a 60% chance of developing and will move into the Gulf of Mexico. Even if this does develop, it will likely stay to the west and the south of Louisiana. If this does turn into a named storm, it will be Joyce but should make landfall near Texas/Mexico. We may see a little rain from this. It may actually be better if it does develop, because then the rain around the storm will be more confined and will keep us slightly drier.
In the Atlantic, Florence is still a major hurricane. It is up to a category four but could become a category five for a brief time. Florence is heading to the east coast and should make landfall near the Carolinas. If you have any friends or relatives on the east coast, or if you are planning on traveling that way, make sure to watch this system. Now is the time to have your hurricane plan put to action.
There is also hurricane Helene off the coast of Africa. This poses no threat to the United States. Helene is expected to turn to the north and will weaken momentarily. Helene is the least of our worries in the tropics.
Tropical storm Isaac is in the mid-Atlantic. This storm will continue heading west toward the Lesser Antilles and southern Caribbean. The good news is that Isaac is expected to weaken and eventually fall apart after entering the Caribbean. It is becoming less likely to be a factor to the continental United States, but we will still continue to monitor this system.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.