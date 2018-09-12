FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and storms today; watching the Gulf too

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After a damp night of light drizzle that continued to blanket most of the area, the roads are damp this morning, so use caution as you head out for your morning commute. Again, you’ll need to pack the rain gear and more showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any time this morning and afternoon as a stalled front remains parked directly over the area. Clouds and rain will again keep temperatures held back below normal.
The trends of rain and storms on radar this morning off the coast will put the best rain chances early this morning along the Cameron coastline but will continue to be possible inland as well, with a more scattered coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms in the mix by afternoon. Futurecast shows the development of scattered storms through the 5 p.m. hour and a couple of storms could produce heavy downpours and contain lightning later in the day.
The tropics are still very active with our tropical disturbance now in the Gulf being given a high 70% chance of further tropical formation before moving into the coastal areas of south Texas later this week. We’re not going to see the brunt of the heaviest rain but some tropical rain bands will likely move across the area later in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and then likely Friday as the low approaches the Texas coast. There is a chance it could become a tropical depression later today and could be named Joyce prior to landfall Friday.
Areas from south of Galveston to Corpus Christ in the coastal bend will see upward of 5 to 7 inches of rain while our forecast locally calls for as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain for parts of Southwest Louisiana over the next several days. Once the low moves inland over the weekend, our rain chances start to go down by Saturday and Sunday.
Major Hurricane Florence is still on a crash course for southern North Carolina with an expected landfall on Friday near Wilmington. The devastating news is that the storm will stall out, and likely drift southward into South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend setting up unprecedented flooding in a large swath of the southeast where rainfall amounts will be in the range of 10 to 30 inches. Flooding will be the lasting memory of Florence for the months to come as recovery could take quite some time. The flooding will be catastrophic. The winds and surge will be major and the impacts will be long lasting in to next week.
Tropical Storm Isaac remain weak this morning and is still expected to fizzle out over the Caribbean this weekend after passing across the Lesser Antilles with weaker winds and minimal impacts. This storm is still not expected to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
