FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and storms today; watching the Gulf too

Major Hurricane Florence is still on a crash course for southern North Carolina with an expected landfall on Friday near Wilmington. The devastating news is that the storm will stall out, and likely drift southward into South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend setting up unprecedented flooding in a large swath of the southeast where rainfall amounts will be in the range of 10 to 30 inches. Flooding will be the lasting memory of Florence for the months to come as recovery could take quite some time. The flooding will be catastrophic. The winds and surge will be major and the impacts will be long lasting in to next week.