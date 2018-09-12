Cowboys look forward to home opener against Nicholls State

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Pokes are sitting at a 2-0 record for the first time since the 2015 season and for the second consecutive week McNeese entered the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead.
“We thought our passing game was really good, but we still feel like we can run the football better than we did the other day,” Lance Guidry said. “I think we still haven’t hit what we could hit in the run game, I think we can still be better.”
Quarterback James Tabary threw for 355 yards and 4 touchdowns in their win over HUB on Saturday. After his performance he was named Southland Conference and College Sports Madness Offensive Player of the Week as well as honorable mention national player of the week by STATS and CFPA. Coach Guidry said this year they have a better game plan offensively and it’s starting to show.
“We’re doing a lot of different things, we’re chipping the ends with our backs and tight ends are helping out with that. We’re doing those things that help James be able to throw the football. We feel like we have good wideouts. We got guys that can run. Nate Briscoe, Kyron Sutton. You got the guys that are work guys like Parker Orgeron, Trevor Begue, Highshaw. We have adequate receivers and I thought that after camp that we have different types of guys that don’t drop a lot of balls,” Lance Guidry added.
This week McNeese is faced with the biggest challenge so far this season preparing for Nicholls State. A team who arguably was the reason the Pokes didn’t see the playoffs a year ago, handing them one of their two losses in 2017. This year, the Cornels come into this game with an FBS win under their belts after beating Kansas week one in overtime. The cowboys are approaching this game with confidence, especially since its their first game on the new turf.
“We’re trying to not make it bigger than what it is, it’s game number three. It’s about getting a third win. It’s the second conference game. We got them at home,” Lance Guidry said. “But, it’s really looking at what they do. The quarterback is a really good player he’s good at running with the ball he throws the ball well enough. He’s just a truly complete competitor, he makes them go. If you look at the stats and what the experts say, they’re supposed to win this football game. So, it’s just another chip we can put on our shoulder.
“We fear nobody. Every opponent we step up to they are supposed to get beat,” Cody Roscoe said. “We don’t fear anyone. We really want to blow these people out of the water.”
Rain or shine, McNeese will continue to prepare all week for their home opener on Saturday against Nicholls. Kickoff is set for 6 PM.
