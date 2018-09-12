Consumers warned about Social Security scam call

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Scam calls are hitting the Lake area, telling consumers their Social Security number is suspected of being used for illegal activity.
The Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau and other agencies warn consumers to avoid getting scammed.
The scam call starts off, “This is in reference to suspend your existing Social Security number on an immediate basis as your social has been suspected in some illegal activities.”
Variations on the scam call have been received by consumers around the nation and now the Lake area.
Angela Guth says the Better Business Bureau is getting numerous calls.
“Citizens are getting a phone call stating that if they do not call back the phone number that is provided to them, they will have their assets or benefits frozen and what they’re being told is that there is some sort of illegal activity occuring with their Social Security number and so it’s basically being put on hold,” said Guth.
The scammer voice goes on to say the consumer should call back immediately and warns:
“Now if you don't return the call then the only thing I can do is wish you a good luck as the situation unfolds on you.”
Guth says obviously, a real Social Security employee would not speak to a consumer that way.
“The Social Security office would never use any wording like that," explained Guth. "If they were urgently trying to reach you they would never say, ‘Well, good luck to you.’”
The purpose of the scam is to get consumers to give up personal information. She urges consumers to report any scam.
“We always tell them to go out to our Scam Tracker, load the information in there, they can call the social security fraud hotline, they can call the office of inspector general," said Guth.
So far she knows of no one scammed. Still, they warn consumers, “Hang up!”
Scammers are constantly putting a new twist on their approach to trick consumers. For information on how to protect yourself, check out the links in this story.
