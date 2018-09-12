Carlyss community finally gets grocery store

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - Residents of the Sulphur-Carlyss area woke up this morning with a new place to do their grocery shopping.
Hundreds of people lined up outside a grocery store Wednesday morning waiting on its grand opening.
Rouses Markets opened its doors on Carlyss Boulevard at 7 a.m., getting a lot of the community excited.
"This is the first grocery store in Carlyss that I know of since I’ve been alive,” said Carlyss resident Kory Moss.
This means they now have food and essentials right around the corner, which hasn’t always been the case.
“You’ve got three different subdivisions right here within a quarter-mile from the front door of the store, and 90 percent of them have kids and families and stuff, and they don’t want to take 30 minutes to get to the nearest grocery store,” said Moss.
It’s something that Rouses C.E.O. Donny Rouse said should leave residents thrilled.
“It’s going to be a great experience for them," Rouse said. "They don’t have to travel to Lafayette to come visit Rouses, and it’s just something, we’re unique, and we’re glad to share our brand in the community.”
Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said not only does it make it easier on the public, but it should also boost the local economy.
“Well, the job creation is very important too, but also the addition to the tax payers here," said Danahay. "It gives opportunities for people in our community to be employed here, as well as to frequent this store just as well, bringing in more sales to our community.”
Mayor Danahay said he believes it could also have an effect on potential nearby businesses in the near future.
“I think this is a great location. I think as time goes on they’ll see how successful this store will be and we’ll be looking forward to other stores in the area.”
Rouse says they plan to continue their expansion throughout Southwest Louisiana, starting with their new Moss Bluff location opening in about a month.
