Car crashes into pole and catches on fire

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Common Street and caught on fire on the morning of September 12.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began looking for the driver who fled the scene, according to first respondents. The Lake Charles Fire Department began to work to get the blaze under control.
Currently, no arrests have been made. KPLC and FOX29 will update as more information becomes available.
