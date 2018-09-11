Zebras crash NOPD officer’s patrol

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Seventh District NOPD officers had a wild night on patrol in New Orleans East.
Officers often respond to calls of animals loose in neighborhoods. Sometimes its a puppy, other times it is an alligator. But Monday night, it was a couple of zebras.
According to a Facebook post on the Seventh District’s Facebook page, NOPD officers Koeller and Washington were on routine patrol when they encountered three zebras grazing on Lake Forest Boulevard.
“The animals are part of a circus in town and were out with some trainers for a quick bite before ‘hitting the hay,’” police said in a tweet. “No citations were issued.”
The officers snapped photos of the animals:
