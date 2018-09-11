TROPICAL UPDATE: A lot to track in the Atlantic; even the Gulf gets in on the action

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the primary focus on Hurricane Florence which will take national media attention as it’s set to strike the North Carolina coastline as a major category four hurricane on Thursday night, an additional area to watch closer to home is near the Yucatan Peninsula and will be moving in to the Gulf later today and tonight.
This area has been labeled an area to pay attention to with a 60% chance of tropical development given by the National Hurricane Center once the system enters the Gulf. The storm will continue on a general WNW track and development into a tropical depression or named tropical storm before making landfall over South Texas by Friday or Saturday is possible.
The exact track before landfall will determine how much rain Southwest Louisiana receives, with a more northerly track before heading in to Texas resulting in higher rain total, while a track more southerly across the Gulf with a landfall over Deep South Texas or northern Mexico resulting in far less rain for the area.
Direct impacts from what come become Joyce look to stay well away from Southwest Louisiana, but if you have outdoor plans Thursday through Saturday it’s important to stay tuned as our rain chances could change once the exact track is narrowed down over the next couple of days.
Stay with the First Alert Stormteam for the latest on this and the rest of tropics throughout hurricane season.
