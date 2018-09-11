Sex offender arrested for identity theft

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on charges of identity theft and failure to register as a sex offender, according to Lt. Richard Harrell with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Michael John Landry, 51, became the focus of a LCPD theft investigation after allegedly using victims' information to buy items online and then sell those items to others, Harrell says. Landry also failed to register the vehicle he was driving with law enforcement.
He is currently a tier 1 sex offender stemming from his conviction in 2009 for indecent behavior with juveniles. This requires Landry to register with law enforcement for 15 years as a sex offender. Landry was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of failure to register/notify as a sex offender, identity theft, and theft, with bond totaling $60,000.
