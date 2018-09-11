Security cameras to be added Heritage Square in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An upgrade to security in the Sulphur area, after the city voted Monday night to partner with Sulphur Parks and Recreation board.
This partnership would upgrade and split the costs of the cameras in Heritage Square and save the city money, Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said.
Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said the cameras at The Grove have helped the department in a handful of cases since they’ve been installed.
“One of the biggest, we had a robbery from one of our, a lady, a manager dropping off a night deposit at a bank nearby, and the offenders ran through the park and we were actually able to identify them through that,” Coats said.
Coats said he knows residents in the area feel at ease knowing if anything happens, these cameras will catch it.
