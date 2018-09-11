More than half of soon-to-be retirees expect to work afterward

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As more and more baby boomers retire these days, they face grim statistics.
A staggering 42 percent of them have nothing saved for retirement, according to the Insured Retirement Institute.
That explains why more Americans expect to work after they retire, especially those who are within five years of retirement.
If you know someone about to retire, don’t be surprised to hear they plan to work again. New research shows more than half plan to do so.
“People that have worked all of their lives, they want to continue to be active in some time of way,” explained Monica Wright, executive director of the Caddo Council on Aging, where many of the Meals on Wheels volunteers are retirees.
Wright was not surprised to hear that research, funded by Home Instead Inc., also found that 79 percent of retirees still want to make a meaningful impact.
“Studies have shown that people, if they stay active, mentally and physically, that they stay healthier longer.”
Diane Crouch explained that many retirees must work to pay bills, like medical expenses. The challenge can come in finding a position that’s right for them.
“Find things where you can help other people and you’ll forget about your cares and concerns,” said the 74-year-old who will retire from the Caddo Council on Aging on Dec. 31.
She then plans to do lots of volunteer work.
For now, Crouch is hearing a familiar question: “And they’ll just say, ‘Ms. Diane, when you going to retire?’ And my answer always is ‘When God tells me it’s time to go, then I’ll go’."
For others looking for a new position, there are free resources available.
Those include Unretire Yourself, a program by Home Instead Inc. that includes a career assessment quiz and a list of the top 10 jobs for retirees.
Home Instead Senior Care describes itself as a multinational network of franchises specializing in non-medical, in-home care for the elderly, in support of aging in place.
