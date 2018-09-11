Midshipmen place flags at Naval Academy to mark 9/11

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJLA/CNN) – Sept. 11 memorial events got under way at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD on Monday.
Midshipmen placed 2,977 mini American flags along Stribling Walk on campus to honor and remember the victims.
More ceremonies at the academy are set for Tuesday, the actual anniversary of the attacks.
They include a "Run to Remember," where midshipmen will run with U.S. flags.
Memorial events will also be held nationwide, with President Donald Trump participating in a ceremony in Shanksville, PA.
