Louisiana emergency personnel deploy for Hurricane Florence missions

“In addition to the teams currently being deployed, other state agencies are also working to fill additional requests from states in Florence’s path. Louisiana is often called upon to help other states during an emergency because of our experience in dealing with disasters and because of our ability to efficiently manage EMAC requests,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “We are monitoring several tropical threats as we reach the peak of hurricane season. We urge everyone to stay aware of these threats for any potential impact to Louisiana. Keep your emergency supply kits stocked and your emergency plans up to date.”