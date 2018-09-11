LCPD looking for motorcycle hit-and-run suspect

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident in Lake Charles, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with Lake Charles Police.
Officers responded to the intersection of McNeese Street and Sale Lane on September 9 at 11:13 p.m., says Kirkum. A white Nissan car was traveling west on McNeese Street and turned left in front of a motorcycle traveling east on McNeese Street.
Kirkum says during the turn, the motorcycle struck the car on the front passenger side. The Nissan fled the scene, last seen traveling south on Sale Lane. The rider of the motorcycle sustained moderate to severe injuries.
Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact LCPD or Sgt. Sammy Kingsley.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.