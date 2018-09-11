LCPD high-speed chase video triggers debate

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -When video from a high-speed pursuit of Cody Davis was released after his trial - it went viral.
Hundreds of thousands of people have now watched the video which has re-kindled a debate about high speed chases and when, if ever, they are justified.
Why did Cody Davis lead police on a high-speed chase during heavy lunch-hour traffic...?
McNeese Criminal Justice Professor Steve Thompson says it was probably because Davis knew - if he got caught - he'd be looking at enhanced penalties as a habitual offender.
"I don't think if they had turned off their lights and terminated the pursuit, I don't think he would have stopped doing what he was doing. He was desperate to get away, and he tried to get away and he didn't care who he hurt while doing it," said Thompson.
Thompson, a retired state police officer who also instructs at the police training academy says such chases must be constantly evaluated as they are underway.
"You have to take everything into consideration. Can we catch this guy later? IF we stop this pursuit, what's going to happen. IS this guy going to stop running and stop trying to kill people with a 3000-pound vehicle? We don't know. It's a constant risk assessment taking all the factors into consideration," he said.
Thompson believes the lead officer in pursuit did a good job...
"The officer's highly skilled. Apparently by his driving ability it was impressive the way he handled the vehicle without hitting anybody else, without anybody else hitting him. He followed what I believe was a deadly threat,” said Thompson.
Less than two weeks ago local attorney Ginger Vidrine was hit when a man police were pursuing ran a stop sign.
Her car was totaled, and she was injured.
"No one's getting away from the police. A person doesn't have to be chased down into traffic, through a residential area, where people jog and walk their dogs and push their babies in strollers to catch someone,” said Vidrine.
Vidrine says members of a high school track team could have been wiped out.
"Here comes St Louis High School track team. Jogging through this neighborhood. You know where they jog? Right down where the crash happened at this exact time of day," she said.
Vidrine thinks police pursuits are rarely if ever justified.
"The police can radio ahead, roadblocks can be set up. There are all sorts of ways that are far more sophisticated than chasing someone down somebody through a neighborhood and causing damage and injuries to other people," she said.
And now that such chases are usually caught on camera-- split second decisions will get a lot more scrutiny.
Cody Davis was convicted of the 6 charges he faced from that chase. He’s scheduled for sentencing on November 2 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Wyatt.
