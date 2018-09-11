Lake Charles man found guilty of robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -A Lake Charles man has been found guilty of one count of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Bobby N. Thomas, 48, went into the Dollar General at 1353 N. Martin Luther King Highway on Nov. 15, 2017, and pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the registers, according to information from the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.
During the robbery, Thomas pointed a gun at another individual inside the store, but did not take anything of value from him.
There were two cashiers behind the counter at the time of the robbery, and one of the cashiers recognized Thomas and was able to identify him to law enforcement.
Judge Clayton Davis will sentence Thomas on Oct. 17.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.