High school students honor victims of Sept. 11

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - As many people remember the lives that were lost on this day 17 years ago, one high school in Calcasieu Parish did something special this morning to commemorate the day.
Over 30 students from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff stood on the side of the road in front of the school holding signs reading, “We will not forget 9-11. God bless America.”
From 5 a.m. until classes began, the students, all belonging to the TeenAge Republicans group, stood by the school to remind passersby to never forget the events that took place on this day.
“I think this is a day we should remember forever because it was such an attack on our country, and I think it can just really bring us together,” said Hannah Zimmerman, the group’s chairman.
The students holding signs had either not been born or were too young to remember that tragic day in 2001, but that didn’t stop them from wanting to honor those who lost their lives.
“I was eleven months old when 9/11 happened so I don’t really remember, but (this is a) way to show the support, show the love to the fallen soldiers, fallen firefighters, all those different people,” said Hunter Cornner, a member of the TeenAge Republicans. “It means a lot to me. I love this, and I love that we have this project here at Sam Houston.”
“A lot of us weren’t born when this happened, but we still think it’s really important to honor those who were heroic during this time,” Zimmerman said. “We just really want to remember the families who were affected.”
Brenda DeFelice, teacher at Sam Houston and the group’s sponsor, said she is very proud to know each of the students that participated.
“I think it’s amazing,” DeFelice said. “There’s evil in this world, but it is certainly triumphed by the goodness and the kindness and the love, and these kids give us hope. We know that if they keep the memory of this day alive by honoring the victims of that tragedy, we know we are in good hands for our future.”
