Grant approved for veterans cemetery in Jennings

Cassidy’s office said the grant will fund the construction of a main entrance, an administration building, a maintenance facility, roads, an assembly area, a committal shelter, 1,212 pre-placed crypts, 185 cremains gravesites, 380 columbarium niches, memorial walk, landscaping and supporting infrastructure. The project will develop approximately 12.6 acres and serve approximately 37,600 Louisiana veterans and their eligible family members.