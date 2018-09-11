Grant approved for veterans cemetery in Jennings

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - A veterans cemetery will be established in Jennings through federal funds.
Sen. Bill Cassidy’s office said in a news release Tuesday that the Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration has announced a $7.3 million federal grant for the new Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Cassidy’s office said the grant will fund the construction of a main entrance, an administration building, a maintenance facility, roads, an assembly area, a committal shelter, 1,212 pre-placed crypts, 185 cremains gravesites, 380 columbarium niches, memorial walk, landscaping and supporting infrastructure. The project will develop approximately 12.6 acres and serve approximately 37,600 Louisiana veterans and their eligible family members.
The nearest veterans cemetery is currently Leesville, according to information provided by Cassidy’s office.
