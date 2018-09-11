FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the way with a wet morning ahead for SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Radar is already indicating our rain on the way over parts of SE Texas this morning where flood watches have been issued for the Beaumont area as the higher amounts will likely stay to our west when combined with what is already falling this morning. This area of rain will gradually work eastward and begin to arrive in Southwest Louisiana during the morning commute and continue through most of the day ahead.
At times rain could be locally heavy with a couple inches of rain possible in some spots, especially closer to the coast where the heaviest rain will fall. This disturbance will start to move east of the area through the afternoon with rain chances decreasing later this afternoon and evening for the P.M. commute.
The front will remain stalled over the area Wednesday so additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely, especially during the afternoon tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Later in the week, rain chances decrease slightly but will be dependent on the track of our Gulf storm that will likely develop in to Joyce over the next couple of days.
The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 60% chance of tropical development as it moves out of the western Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days with computer models pushing this storm in to South Texas by the end of the week. A more southerly track would likely keep the heaviest rain out of Southwest Louisiana but any deviation northward in the eventual track could mean more rain for our area, so we’ll certainly be monitoring this.
Hurricane Florence is still on track to make landfall over North Carolina by Thursday as a major category four hurricane, prompting mandatory evacuations in South Carolina and North Carolina along the coastal areas. Interests in the Carolinas should monitor local news updates for specifics on impacts to that area.
Isaac has weakened to a tropical storm this morning and is continuing to move westward toward the Lesser Antilles. Once west of the islands, strong westerly wind shear is still expected to erode the storm to an even weaker state before eventually dissipating. It is not expected to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time, but we will keep you updated!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.