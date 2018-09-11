FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and storms likely this week while the tropics remain active

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Today is already off to a wet start. There will be more rain likely through the afternoon. It will begin to clear later this evening. There will be heavy rain at times and could cause street flooding. The clouds and rain will help keep the temperatures much cooler today. I have the high temperature up to only 82 degrees.
This evening will have rain chances go down a little bit. Not saying rain will be gone. I think there will still be some rain lingering around. Even after sunset, there could be a few more showers. Those showers should not last too much longer. I think the rain will come to an end as we enter the overnight hours.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy. I think there will be only a few sprinkles at best as far as any rain. Overall, it should remain dry with no significant rain. It should be warm and muggy. The temperatures will not cool down very much and will stay in the 70s.
The daily afternoon showers and storms will continue all week long. A stationary front will be settling in place and is not expected to move very much, keeping the rain chances in place. I would keep the umbrella nearby for the next few days. Rain chances will stay at 60% for Wednesday. The rain and clouds will help keep the temperatures in check.
By Thursday, that front will likely start to weaken. That means that the rain chances will go down slightly. I still have the rain chances down to 40% through the end of the week. The temperature will still be held in check on those days but will linger around the 90 degree mark.
However, there is also an area in the Caribbean that has a 60% chance of developing and will move into the Gulf of Mexico. This may not become tropical but could push those rain chances back up. Even if this does develop, it will likely stay to the west and the south of Louisiana. There may only be some outer rain bands that reach us. Southeast Texas and even Mexico have a better shot at seeing more rain.
In the tropics, Florence is back to a major hurricane. It is up to a category four but could become a category five prior to making landfall. Florence is heading to the east coast and should make landfall near the Carolinas. If you have any friends or relatives on the east coast, or if you are planning on traveling that way, make sure to watch this system. Now is the time to have your hurricane plan put to action.
There is also hurricane Helene off the coast of Africa. This poses no threat to the United States. Helene is expected to turn to the north and will weaken momentarily. Helene is the least of our worries in the tropics.
Tropical storm Isaac is in the mid-Atlantic. This storm will continue heading west toward the Lesser Antilles and southern Caribbean. The good news is that Isaac is expected to weaken and eventually fall apart after entering the Caribbean. It is becoming less likely to be a factor to the continental United States. We will still continue to monitor this system.
