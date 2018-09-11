Bicycle safety tips

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle is one of the most important safety steps you can take. Make sure your helmet fits properly by adjusting and securing the straps. When you look up the front rim of your helmet should be barely visible to your eye. You chin strap should be tight enough that when you open your mouth wide you feel the helmet pull down some.
Below are some more safety tips for riding a bicycle:
- Ride a bike that fits you—if it’s too big, it’s harder to control the bike.
- Ride a bike that works—it really doesn’t matter how well you ride if the brakes don’t work.
- Wear equipment to protect you and make you more visible to others, like a bike helmet, bright clothing (during the day), reflective gear, and a white front light and red rear light and reflectors on your bike (at night, or when visibility is poor).
- Ride one per seat, with both hands on the handlebars, unless signaling a turn.
- Carry all items in a backpack or strapped to the back of the bike.
- Tuck and tie your shoe laces and pant legs so they don’t get caught in your bike chain.
- Plan your route—if driving as a vehicle on the road, choose routes with less traffic and slower speeds. Your safest route may be away from traffic altogether, in a bike lane or on a bike path.
- Drive with the flow, in the same direction as traffic.
- Obey street signs, signals, and road markings, just like a car.
- Assume the other person doesn’t see you; look ahead for hazards or situations to avoid that may cause you to fall, like toys, pebbles, potholes, grates, train tracks.
- No texting, listening to music or using anything that distracts you by taking your eyes and ears or your mind off the road and traffic.
Information provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
