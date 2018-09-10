SOWELA ranked first community college in the state of Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has been listed as most beneficial to post graduate life out of all of the community colleges in the state, according to Wallet Hub.
“When you go to SOWELA and you graduate you can get a job and they have great return on investment for the tuition that you pay," said George Swift, President and CEO of of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.
This means that the jobs SOWELA students land after graduation cover your tuition expenses, and more.
“You’re looking to really get a skill and to get a good education, as far as being able to do something with your hands, SOWELA’s probably the best choice in the area,” said Caleb Anderson, a student.
The recognition Wallet Hub has given the technical community college will only aid in it’s future growth.
For a full list of Wallet Hub’s Best & Worst community colleges. Click the HERE.
