NOON FORECAST UPDATE: Showers and storms likely every day with activity in the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Get your umbrella ready for this week! It’s going to be very wet, starting with today. There will be a lot of scattered showers around this afternoon. There will also be a few heavy downpours at times. I have the rain chances up to 60% today. The rain and clouds today will help keep the temperature down.
This evening may also have some rain lingering around. A lot of models are suggesting that the rain will stick around well after sunset and into the overnight hours. There will not be as much rain as the afternoon, but I would keep the umbrella if you have any evening plans.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy. There will be a slight break from the rain from earlier in the evening, to early tomorrow morning. The rain chances will quickly increase overnight. Especially along the coast. There is a good chance it will be a wet commute to work on Tuesday.
The daily afternoon showers and storms will continue all week long. A stationary front will be moving in next week and will set up camp. It is not expected to move very much, keeping the rain chances in place. I would keep the umbrella nearby for the next few days. Rain chances will stay at 60% for Tuesday and Wednesday and will help keep the temperatures in check.
By Wednesday, that front will likely start to weaken. That means that the rain chances will go down slightly. I still have the rain chances down to 40% through the end of the week. The temperature will still be held in check on those days but will linger around the 90 degree mark.
However, there is also an are in the Caribbean that has a 40% chance of developing and will move into the Gulf of Mexico. The may not become tropical but will keep rain chances elevated for Texas and Louisiana. Our rain chances may go up by the end of the week, into the weekend.
In the tropics, Florence is back to a major hurricane. It is up to a category three but will likely become a category four within the next day or so. Florence is heading to the east coast and should make landfall near the Carolinas. If you have any friends on the east coast, or if you are planning on traveling over that way, make sure to watch this system. Now is the time to have your hurricane plan put to action.
There is also hurricane Helene off the coast of Africa. This poses no threat to the United States. Helene is expected to turn to the north and will weaken momentarily.
Then there is hurricane Isaac in the mid-Atlantic. This storm will continue heading west into the Lesser Antilles and southern Caribbean. The good news is that Isaac is expected to weaken and eventually fall apart after entering the Caribbean. It is still something we will continue monitoring.
