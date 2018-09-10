McNeese sweeps SLC weekly awards, holds steady in FCS polls

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two days after setting school records for most passing yards and touchdowns thrown in a half, McNeese senior quarterback James Tabary received numerous awards for his play in the Cowboys’ 51-34 win over HBU in last Saturday’s Southland Conference opener.
Tabary was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week as well as garnering the same award for the league by College Sports Madness. In addition, the New Orleans native earned honorable mention national player of the week honors by STATS and by the CFPA.
McNeese swept the weekly SLC awards. Cornerback Darion Dunn was named the league’s defensive player of the week while Parker Orgeron earned special teams player of the week honors.
Tabary threw for 355 yards against HBU, the fourth-most in his McNeese career and the eight-most in a game in school history. He completed 25 of 32 passes for the game and did not throw an interception. He connected on 22 of 27 for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone, both school records.
He’ll enter Saturday’s home game against Nicholls ranked No. 5 in the FCS in completion percentage (.727), 10th in pass efficiency (178.8), 14th in passing yards (561), 15th in passing yards per game (280.5), and 17th in passing TDs (4).
Dunn intercepted two passes for the Cowboys against the Huskies, marking his first picks in the sophomore’s career. He also led the team with five tackles.
Orgeron returned two punts for 68 yards including one that went for a 59-yard touchdown. It was the first punt return for a touchdown for the Cowboys since the 2013 season. He also caught two passes for 30 yards in the win.
COWBOYS HOLD STEADY IN STATS POLL; FALL ONE SPOT IN AFCA POLL
McNeese remained at No. 16 in the latest STATS media poll but fell one spot to No. 15 in this week’s AFCA Coaches poll.
The Cowboys are one of four Southland Conference teams holding down a spot in both rankings. Saturday’s opponent, Nicholls, is ranked No. 13 in the STATS poll and No. 12 in the AFCA top 25, filling two spots in both after its loss to Tulane.
Sam Houston State is No. 4 in the AFCA and No. 5 in STATS while Central Arkansas is ranked 17th in the AFCA and 18th in the STATS polls.
