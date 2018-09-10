McNeese sweeps SLC weekly awards, holds steady in FCS polls

McNeese senior quarterback James Tabary (left), returner Parker Orgeron (center) and cornerback Darion Dunn (right) earned Southland Conference player of the week honors.
By Brady Renard | September 10, 2018 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 3:20 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two days after setting school records for most passing yards and touchdowns thrown in a half, McNeese senior quarterback James Tabary received numerous awards for his play in the Cowboys’ 51-34 win over HBU in last Saturday’s Southland Conference opener.

Tabary was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week as well as garnering the same award for the league by College Sports Madness. In addition, the New Orleans native earned honorable mention national player of the week honors by STATS and by the CFPA.

McNeese swept the weekly SLC awards. Cornerback Darion Dunn was named the league’s defensive player of the week while Parker Orgeron earned special teams player of the week honors.

Tabary threw for 355 yards against HBU, the fourth-most in his McNeese career and the eight-most in a game in school history. He completed 25 of 32 passes for the game and did not throw an interception. He connected on 22 of 27 for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone, both school records.

He’ll enter Saturday’s home game against Nicholls ranked No. 5 in the FCS in completion percentage (.727), 10th in pass efficiency (178.8), 14th in passing yards (561), 15th in passing yards per game (280.5), and 17th in passing TDs (4).

Dunn intercepted two passes for the Cowboys against the Huskies, marking his first picks in the sophomore’s career. He also led the team with five tackles.

Orgeron returned two punts for 68 yards including one that went for a 59-yard touchdown. It was the first punt return for a touchdown for the Cowboys since the 2013 season. He also caught two passes for 30 yards in the win.

COWBOYS HOLD STEADY IN STATS POLL; FALL ONE SPOT IN AFCA POLL

McNeese remained at No. 16 in the latest STATS media poll but fell one spot to No. 15 in this week’s AFCA Coaches poll.

The Cowboys are one of four Southland Conference teams holding down a spot in both rankings. Saturday’s opponent, Nicholls, is ranked No. 13 in the STATS poll and No. 12 in the AFCA top 25, filling two spots in both after its loss to Tulane.

Sam Houston State is No. 4 in the AFCA and No. 5 in STATS while Central Arkansas is ranked 17th in the AFCA and 18th in the STATS polls.

STATS FCS Top 25 Poll – Sept. 10
Rank School Votes Prev.
1 North Dakota State (1-0) 3970 (154) 1
2 James Madison (1-1) 3744 (2) 2
3 South Dakota State (1-0) 3602 3
4 North Carolina A&T (3-0) 3280 (3) 5
5 Sam Houston State (1-0) 3217 4
6 Eastern Washington (2-0) 3097 6
7 Kennesaw State (1-1) 2931 7
8 Wofford (2-0) 2673 8
9
10		 Samford (1-1)
Villanova (2-0)		 2557
2436		 9
12
11 Weber State (1-1) 2332 10
12 Jacksonville State (1-1) 2026 13
13 Nicholls (1-1) 1959 11
14 Elon (1-1) 1842 15
15 Montana (2-0) 1819 14
16 McNeese (2-0) 1471 16
17 Maine (2-0) 1388 22
18 Central Arkansas (1-1) 1305 17
19 Illinois State (2-0) 1100 19
20 Northern Arizona (1-1) 845 18
21 Northern Iowa (0-1) 761 21
22 South Dakota (1-1) 730 23
23 UC Davis (2-0) 617 NR
24 Stony Brook (1-1) 498 24
25 Rhode Island (2-0) 358 NR
Others: Austin Peay 225, Colgate 184, Delaware 154, Yale 115, New Hampshire 88, Sacramento State 71, Furman 39, Montana State 36, Richmond 33, Butler 27, Monmouth 17, Tennessee State 16, North Alabama 14, Western Illinois 13, San Diego 13, Idaho 11, Prairie View A&M 11, Chattanooga 10, North Dakota 9, Southern Utah 8, Southeastern Louisiana 7, Southern Illinois 5, Lehigh 4, Northwestern State 2, Sacred Heart 2, Western Carolina 2, Howard 1.


AVCA FCS Coaches Top 25 Poll – Sept. 10
Rank School Votes Prev.
1 North Dakota State (1-0) 645 (25) 1
2 James Madison (1-1) 620 (1) 2
3 South Dakota State (1-0) 593 3
4 Sam Houston State (1-0) 540 4
5 Eastern Washington (2-0) 539 5
6 North Carolina A&T (3-0) 527 6
7 Wofford (2-0) 488 7
8 Kennesaw State (1-1) 473 8
9 Samford (1-1) 423 9
10 Villanova (2-0) 419 10
11 Jacksonville State (1-1) 362 12
12 Nicholls (1-1) 354 10
13 Weber State (1-1) 343 13
14 Elon (1-1) 310 15
15 McNeese (2-0) 298 14
16 Montana (2-0) 259 16
17 Central Arkansas (1-1) 239 17
T18 Northern Iowa (0-1) 184 18
T18 Illinois State (2-0) 184 19
20 Maine (2-0) 171 25
21 Stony Brook (1-1) 106 23
22 Northern Arizona (1-1) 92 20
23 Austin Peay (1-1) 80 24
24 South Dakota (1-1) 39 NR
25 Colgate (2-0) 32 NR
Others: UC Davis, 29; Rhode Island, 27; Furman, 17; New Hampshire, 11; Delaware, 10; Sacramento St., 8; Yale, 8; Southeastern Louisiana, 7; Western Carolina, 5; Monmouth (N.J.), 5; Montana St., 2; San Diego, 1.

