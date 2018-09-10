Mayor Nic Hunter announces winners of Mentorship Award

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter notified the winners of his inaugural Mayor’s Mentorship Award on Friday, September 7.
Nominations for individuals who have shown a dedication to youth through mentorship were sought from the community. Winners were selected in both the adult and youth division. Through a generous sponsorship from First Federal Bank of Louisiana the adult division winner will have a $500 donation made to the 501 (c)3 nonprofit of their choice and the youth division winner will receive a $500 scholarship.
The adult division awardee is Anita Barker, founder and chief executive officer of Girlie Girls Mentoring Program, Inc. The youth division awardee is Darrin Nixon, a senior at Barbe High School.
The winners will officially be recognized and received their award at the Family and Youth Counseling Agency Pinnacle of Light and Hope Awards Breakfast on Thursday, September 27. For more information on the event, visit www.fyca.org.
