JPD: Man arrested after allegedly shooting firearm into the air

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested a man for shooting a weapon into the air and pointing a firearm at another resident, according to a Facebook post from the Jennings Police Department.
Jennings Police responded to a disturbance at a local mechanic shop, says the post. Police learned that Donald R. Ashford shot a firearm into the air.
The post says when officers arrived, Ashford was pointing the gun at another person. Officers ordered Ashford to drop the weapon and he complied. A .22 caliber handgun, a holster, and ammunition was located on the front driver seat of Ashford’s vehicle.
Ashford is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He is booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.
