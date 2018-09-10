JPD: Man arrested after allegedly shooting firearm into the air

JPD: Man arrested after allegedly shooting firearm into the air
Officers ordered Ashford to drop the weapon and he complied.
By Tresia Bowles | September 10, 2018 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 8:26 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested a man for shooting a weapon into the air and pointing a firearm at another resident, according to a Facebook post from the Jennings Police Department.

Jennings Police responded to a disturbance at a local mechanic shop, says the post. Police learned that Donald R. Ashford shot a firearm into the air.

On September 6, 2018 officers with the Jennings Police Department received a complaint regarding a disturbance at a...

Posted by Jennings Police Department on Friday, September 7, 2018

The post says when officers arrived, Ashford was pointing the gun at another person. Officers ordered Ashford to drop the weapon and he complied. A .22 caliber handgun, a holster, and ammunition was located on the front driver seat of Ashford’s vehicle.

Ashford is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He is booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.