Jennings woman accused of setting home on fire after fight with boyfriend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings woman is accused of setting fire to the rental home she shared with her sister following an argument with her boyfriend.
Jessica Lynn Landry, 34, is currently being held at the Jeff Davis Parish jail on one count of aggravated arson.
Landry allegedly confessed to lighting on fire a blanket that was covering a door to a bedroom because she was trying to get her boyfriend to leave the home in the 900 block of N. Cutting Avenue, according to information from the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal. She said she received minor burns while trying to put out the fire. Her sister was in the home at the time of the incident.
