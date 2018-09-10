Jennings man arrested for burglary, allegedly vandalizes jail

Jennings man arrested for burglary, allegedly vandalizes jail
Arrested for simple burglary.
By Tresia Bowles | September 10, 2018 at 8:07 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 8:26 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested for breaking into cars, according to a Facebook post from the Jennings Police Department.

Police were dispatched to Paradise Trailer Park in response to a break-in on the morning of September 7, says the post. Keegan Chapman was attempting to leave in a green Toyota Camry.

On September 7, 2018 in the early morning hours, officers with the Jennings Police Department responded to Paradise...

Posted by Jennings Police Department on Friday, September 7, 2018

The post says Chapman was arrested while in the Camry pending the investigation. While detained, Chapman vandalized the wall inside the booking room at JPD.

Chapman is charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property. He has been transferred to Jeff Davis Parish jail. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.