Jennings man arrested for burglary, allegedly vandalizes jail

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested for breaking into cars, according to a Facebook post from the Jennings Police Department.
Police were dispatched to Paradise Trailer Park in response to a break-in on the morning of September 7, says the post. Keegan Chapman was attempting to leave in a green Toyota Camry.
The post says Chapman was arrested while in the Camry pending the investigation. While detained, Chapman vandalized the wall inside the booking room at JPD.
Chapman is charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property. He has been transferred to Jeff Davis Parish jail. The investigation is still ongoing.
