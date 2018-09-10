FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High rain chances much of the week; tropical activity peaks in Atlantic

Farther out in the Atlantic, Helene will curve back out to sea and not threaten land by Isaac will be a contender for land impacts as a westward push toward the Lesser Antilles will continue with further strengthening to hurricane status likely before reaching the islands by Thursday. Beyond that, strong westerly wind shear will likely weaken the storm greatly with the remnants moving westward into Central America early next week. There is plenty of time for changes to this forecast and the Gulf is not necessary a non-contender at this point, so pay attention to any updates or changes to the forecast beyond this weekend as we track Isaac.