FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High rain chances much of the week; tropical activity peaks in Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There’s a lot to talk about in weather today and let’s hit on what’s affecting our area first and foremost this week and that’s more rain for today thanks to a stalling front that began moving into the area on Sunday. With daytime heating, storms capable of heavy downpours will begin to develop again, especially by late morning and afternoon, some of which could produce heavy downpours that could result in some street flooding, especially due to the slow moving nature and training effect that some storms could have over one particular location.
The front will remain stalled out on Tuesday before gradually fading out by midweek. This just means more rain and storms are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday across Southwest Louisiana. Some indications are that an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible this week as more scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday and Friday as well. It certainly won’t be raining non-stop all week, but there are good chances of storms thanks to the aforementioned stalled front, and a weakness in the upper levels of the atmosphere that will combine with deep tropical moisture in place.
Besides are already mentioned rain chances, the tropics are very active and will bring the first destructive threat of the season to the U.S. as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas by Thursday night, potentially as a major category 4 or even 5 storm. While this storm will take national attention on media outlets throughout the country, it won’t affect Southwest Louisiana but we’ve got our own things to watch closer to home that will keep our weather busy over the week ahead.
Computer models develop a weak area of low pressure in the Gulf that will move westward into Deep South Texas by this weekend bringing more rain to the Lone Star State with possible tropical development possible before landfall. Regardless, heavy rain and a problematic flood threat will exist for south and central Texas this weekend and some of this rain could inch closer to Southwest Louisiana although a flood threat for our area from this feature is not too likely at this time.
Hurricane Florence will continue to be the big weather story of the country this week as it’s expected to continue strengthening back to major hurricane status with the strike zone expected along the Carolinas with the North Carolina coastline by Thursday and Friday potentially as a major hurricane. Interests along the Carolinas and the entire eastern seaboard will need to pay attention to the forecast and be prepared to take action these next few days to protect life and property. This has the potential to be a major hurricane upon landfall with major impacts.
Farther out in the Atlantic, Helene will curve back out to sea and not threaten land by Isaac will be a contender for land impacts as a westward push toward the Lesser Antilles will continue with further strengthening to hurricane status likely before reaching the islands by Thursday. Beyond that, strong westerly wind shear will likely weaken the storm greatly with the remnants moving westward into Central America early next week. There is plenty of time for changes to this forecast and the Gulf is not necessary a non-contender at this point, so pay attention to any updates or changes to the forecast beyond this weekend as we track Isaac.
Stay tuned, stay prepared and keep your trust in the First Alert Stormteam as we work to keep you and your family safe with reliable, timely and the most accurate weather information possible. Be careful what you post and share on social media, and always get your weather information from trusted sources such as local television, the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.