Family of man killed in hit and run speaks out

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On Saturday, September 8, 2108, at around 8pm, Oberlin Police reported to the scene of a fatal hit and run on highway 165.
According to his granddaughter, the man killed, 66-year-old Calvin Reed, was walking home after a stop at the store.
“He was on his way back from the store, which he always went, he always walked across the highway, he was very capable of walking across the highway. He was well aware of how to cross a highway safely”, says Aaliyah Reed.
Calvin Reed lived in a home just off of highway 165, where his family says he had a daily routine of walking to the Valero gas station to pick up candy and cigarettes. On Saturday night he attempted to walk across the highway and was struck by a vehicle.
“We know that he was struck and drug for about fifteen feet. So we know whoever did it realizes they did it.”
Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes says that stretch of road has no street lights, meaning it is possible the driver didn’t see reed before hitting him.
But without any trace of the vehicle left at the scene, there is not much for the police to go on.
“I can accept his death, that’s one thing, but the fact that someone didn’t even care enough to stop, that’s what keeps me up at night.”
Now for Aaliyah reed, she hasn’t just lost her grandfather, but her friend.
“We were friends, you know it wasn’t like a grandfather and grand daughter relationship, we were friends. That was his thing, he loved his grandchildren. He was a great grandfather. He was kind of the life of the party. So it’s going to be different not having him around”, She explains, “If I could tell him anything, I just want him to know that I’m going to make him proud. I’m going to go to law school like we planned and I’m going to make him proud.”
Oberlin Police are searching for anyone who may have any information involving this case. Those with information are urged to contact the Oberlin Police Department.
