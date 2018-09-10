CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations

(CNN/RNN) – Longtime CBS chief executive Les Moonves stepped down Sunday amid new allegations of sexual misconduct.
Moonves ran CBS for two decades. CNN reported his ouster Sunday evening.
A report in the New Yorker magazine in July detailed allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Moonves. Six women accused him in that article.
Moonves' resignation came after the New Yorker published a follow-up article Sunday, in which six more women accused Moonves of sexual harassment or assault.
His departure is effective immediately, according to CNN.
Moonves admitted after the first New Yorker article that he may have made some women uncomfortable, but insisted he ultimately respected the rule of "'no' means 'no.'"
According to The Washington Post, CBS said it won't make a decision on Moonves' severance package – expected to be in the millions – until its internal investigation into his alleged misconduct is complete.
Whatever his severance ends up being, $20 million of it will be deducted and donated to “one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace,” CBS said in a statement Sunday night.
CBS chief operating officer Joseph Ianniello will serve as interim CEO and president while the company looks for a permanent replacement for Moonves, The Post reported.
Copyright 2018 CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.