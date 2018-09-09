Police asking for public’s help in fatal hit and run

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - The Oberlin Police department is requesting the public’s help in solving a fatal hit and run that occurred sometime between 8:00 pm and 8:15 pm last night, Sept. 9, 2018.
Oberlin Police Chief, Grady Haynes, says that Joseph Reed was struck and killed by a vehicle heading northbound on LA 165 just passed the Valero gas station.
He says that no debris were left on the road and that police are still investigating.
Chief Haynes requests anyone who may have seen the incident or have any information to contact Oberlin Police at 337-639-4922.
