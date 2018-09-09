FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Elevated rain chances through mid-week

Starting out our work week with elevated rain chances early Monday morning expected to continue during the day. These showers are expected to be scattered, but chances of seeing a shower are better Monday than they were yesterday. This will help to moderate temperatures into the mid to upper 80s across the area. Overnight, those rain chances are still there with mostly cloudy skies expected. This will again help to keep low temperatures a little warmer dropping into the upper to mid-70s overnight.