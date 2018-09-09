FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Elevated rain chances through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through this afternoon expected those showers to continue as a frontal boundary has stalled across our area. This creates instability aloft and makes it easier for those showers and storms to develop. Rain chances are expected to continue overnight, but those overnight chances will be isolated. Clouds are expected to stick around helping keep low temperatures a little bit warmer in the mid to upper-70s.
Starting out our work week with elevated rain chances early Monday morning expected to continue during the day. These showers are expected to be scattered, but chances of seeing a shower are better Monday than they were yesterday. This will help to moderate temperatures into the mid to upper 80s across the area. Overnight, those rain chances are still there with mostly cloudy skies expected. This will again help to keep low temperatures a little warmer dropping into the upper to mid-70s overnight.
Tuesday looking like we are going to see a good scattering of showers during the day again. This will help to keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s once again. Overnight rain chances do look like they finally down die and we should return to our normal pattern.
For the rest of the week expect those normal afternoon showers to start back up. Temperatures return back to average in the lower 90s for the remainder of the week.
Out in the tropics we are watching several systems:
Florence has been upgraded to a hurricane and is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane before making landfall on the east coast. Major impacts are expected from storm surge and inland flooding due to heavy rainfall. Residents in South and North Carolina should be preparing for a landfall from a major hurricane by the end of this week.
Helene has been upgraded to a Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. This storm poses no risks to the United States as it is expected to curve out into the Atlantic ocean.
Isaac has also maintained its tropical storm strength and is expected to become a hurricane overnight. This storm is still on a westward track toward the Lesser Antilles and is forecast to reach the Caribbean by mid-week. Once it gets into the Caribbean, Isaac is expected to diminish as strong wind shear is in place. Multiple models have this system completely diminishing and posing no threat to the United States.
