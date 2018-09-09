DeRidder Fire Department hosts 3rd annual open house for community

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Fire Department held their 3rd annual open house at their Northside Station on Saturday.
“We started the open house to bring togetherness in our community," says Fire Prevention Officer Rena Toney. "To let the community know what we do as a fire department. We want them to come out and meet our local firefighters, people who will be responding to their homes in the event of an emergency.”
At the event, fire fighters made balloon animals for the kids, painted their faces, ran obstacle courses with them, and played on bouncy houses. The event wasn’t all fun and games though, it was also educational. There were CPR demonstrations for the kids, sign-ups for smoke detectors, and the fire department showed kids what to do in a house fire with a simulation with their safety trailer. Toney says the educational aspects of the annual event are what stand out to her the most.
“The biggest standout for me was our first year," says Toney. "We had our CPR demonstration table set up and one of our fire captains, he had about four or five little little children and they were really interested in what he was saying and that’s what it’s all about. It’s not just the knowledge we have, but about the knowledge we can impart to other people.”
The event saw dozens of families come to interact with the men and women in uniform. Former DeRidder firefighter Vance Whittington says he has been bringing his family for the past two years. He says there is a big difference in the department from when he was a firefighter in 1973.
“The kids learn in school, but it’s nothing like what they learn out here," says Whittington. "By going through these different obstacle courses, showing them CPR, showing them the equipment. Very educational for these kids.”
Toney says the event is meant to foster a good relationship between the community and their fire department.
“We just want to get to know everybody and I think that’s the most important thing for this event, is just relationships," says Toney. "Just building relationships and showing what we do as fire fighters. We want them to trust us and know that we are capable of doing anything we need to do in the case of an emergency.”
Toney says the event has grown a little larger each year and she hopes they can continue this event for years to come.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.