Tropical Storm Helene, 8th named storm of season, forms in Atlantic

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Helene has formed off the coast of Africa, one of three storms – two named – currently in the Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center said late Friday night that the storm was about 405 miles east of Cabo Verde, an archipelago nation off the west coast of Africa.
It is heading west at 12 mph and packing maximum-sustained winds of 40 mph.
The storm is expected to gradually increase in speed over the next 72 hours, possibly bringing life-threatening flash floods across the southern Cabo Verde Islands over the weekend.
Helene is the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Florence is still moving westward in the Atlantic at 7 mph. It is currently about 780 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum-sustained winds of 60 mph.
That storm could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents for parts of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend.
The NHC said Florence is forecast to strengthen over the weekend, and it’s expected to increase its speed during the early or middle part of next week.
A third storm, Tropical Depression Nine, is stationary in the eastern Atlantic. It is 1,755 miles east of the Windward Islands.
